Talent Spiders, Soccer Stars, And Mentors: How Recruiters Can Compete With LinkedIn

With LinkedIn and its 365 million members ruling the global professional marketplace, does the traditional recruitment industry have a future? Why would a company pay 25% in recruitment fees, given that social media has made every professional on planet earth visible, searchable, and reachable in seconds?

There are ways for the non-LInkedIns of the world to compete. But first a short tale of a young boy’s dreams: By the time I was nine years old, I already wanted to work in branding. Don’t ask me how I came up with this idea or why it appealed to young Martin, but today, some 35 years later, I’m working with the biggest brands in the world.

When people ask me how I’ve achieved this, my answer is straight out of Malcolm Gladwell’s book David and Goliath: I started young and practiced for 10,000 hours. Today, of course, I’m probably up to 50,000 hours. It was my good fortune to know what I wanted to do at a very young age, giving me a huge head start on everyone else.

But my story is unusual. Except for me, not one single kid in my class knew what he or she wanted to become (and I’ll bet that one-third of them still don’t know).

Why can’t what works in football work in the business world, too?

It’s ironic, isn’t it? These days, the most successful people seem to be starting younger. Besides Hollywood, there’s the music industry, programmers, web-entrepreneurs, chefs (hello MasterChef Junior!), designers. Today, it’s not surprising to hear about a millionaire in his teens and a billionaire in his twenties. The mistakes we used to make in our thirties, these young people are making in their teens. That limits the damage and leads to many more years to benefit from everything learned.

As Tom Peters predicted 15 years ago in The Brand You 50, everyone is turning into personal brands, with talent on display to the world.

So, what does all this have to do with recruitment companies?