How To Start Difficult Conversations About Gender Equality At Work

Talking about gender inequality at work is likely one of the most uncomfortable topics for men, but since it’s been proven that companies with more leadership diversity do better , and more equitable workplaces benefit everyone, it’s a difficult conversation worth having.

In the video above Fast Company Executive Editor Noah Robischon and Leadership Editor Kathleen Davis tackle how to start the conversation, and how to handle one of the biggest pitfalls: Mansplaining.

