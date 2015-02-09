HEADQUARTERS

If you make physical objects—onyx earrings, eco-friendly wagons for kids—there are plenty of places, such as eBay or Etsy, to hawk them online. But what if you’re a musician or an author with digital wares and no marketing budget? That’s what three-year-old Gumroad is for. More than 10,000 ­sellers—mostly authors, instructors, and musicians—used Gumroad last year to sell directly to fans, and the service even attracted some big-name acts including Eminem and Bon Jovi, and the publisher Hachette. In addition to selling mixtapes and albums, some artists are using Gumroad to sell physical goods: Eminem sold limited-edition tour merchandise and Bon Jovi offered fans a premium album bundle with an autographed CD, T-shirt, and iPhone case. What’s more remarkable, though, are folks like Kyle T. Webster, an illustrator who has made six figures selling custom Photoshop brush packs starting at $4 a pop. “Empowering creators to sell directly is the best model for them,” says 22-year-old CEO and founder Sahil Lavingia.