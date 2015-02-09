advertisement
Rocked out: Gumroad founder Lavingia at Eli’s Mile High Club in Oakland, California—just the kind of club his sellers might play.
By Linda Tischler1 minute Read

If you make physical objects—onyx earrings, eco-friendly wagons for kids—there are plenty of places, such as eBay or Etsy, to hawk them online. But what if you’re a musician or an author with digital wares and no marketing budget? That’s what three-year-old Gumroad is for. More than 10,000 ­sellers—mostly authors, instructors, and musicians—used Gumroad last year to sell directly to fans, and the service even attracted some big-name acts including Eminem and Bon Jovi, and the publisher Hachette. In addition to selling mixtapes and albums, some artists are using Gumroad to sell physical goods: Eminem sold limited-edition tour merchandise and Bon Jovi offered fans a premium album bundle with an autographed CD, T-shirt, and iPhone case. What’s more remarkable, though, are folks like Kyle T. Webster, an illustrator who has made six figures selling custom Photoshop brush packs starting at $4 a pop. “Empowering creators to sell directly is the best model for them,” says 22-year-old CEO and founder Sahil Lavingia.

Gumroad’s appeal lies in its simplicity. After signing up, creators upload their audio, PDF, or app files to the website, which generates a custom sales web page. That link can be shared anywhere—and if it’s on Twitter, fans can simply click buy right in the tweet. Gumroad offers clear, unambiguous pricing, taking 5% of each sale plus 25 cents per transaction. It also encourages extensive communication with buyers, so a comic-book author, for example, can be notified when someone spends a certain amount on his titles, and then reach out directly to offer a thank you. “On Amazon, you make a sale. That’s the end of the relationship,” Lavingia says. “On Gumroad, you know that person forever.”

[Photo: Chloe Aftel]

