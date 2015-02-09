HEADQUARTERS

“In Rwanda, everyone wears a very classic and conservative style,” says Scorpio Ramazani Khoury. “The younger generation is out there trying to be stylish, but there is no establishment that sets trends.” So this 26-year-old, a mineral trader by profession, is trying to lead the way—and in the process, boost Rwanda’s reputation as a global exporter (of textiles, of course, but also minerals). Her fashion house, Made in Kigali, expanded in a year to employ nearly 50 tailors, and is currently working with the minister of trade on a large-scale training center in Kigali that could handle 3,000 tailors. “We need to grow the industry so that by the time the ­tailors are ready, two or three years from now, the market will be waiting for them,” she says.