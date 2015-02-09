HEADQUARTERS

The tablet era began in 2010, but one of the biggest winners isn’t Apple, Amazon, Samsung, or Google. It’s Fuhu, which has grown 159,000% bigger by revenue. How does it thrive? “By ensuring that our brand speaks to families in a genuine voice,” says Robb Fujioka, Fuhu’s president and founder. Its tablet, called the Nabi, is made

for kids, and comes loaded with 17,000 lessons for preschoolers to sixth graders. But Fuhu is winning on more than clever programs. The Nabi also has novel features such as a curfew time that parents can set, and even a virtual currency—redeemable for movies, music, and other digital goodies—that parents can use to reward children for chores completed or good behavior. “Safe discovery, rich, engaging experiences, and making good choices are at the heart of everything we create,” Fujioka says. Some classrooms are buying Nabis for students, but most sales come directly from families—and Fuhu keeps them coming back by making tablets in several different sizes that cater to different age groups. Last August, it even unveiled a giant 24-inch tablet, designed for the entire family to use together.