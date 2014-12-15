“You Have To Have Big Ideas:” Rachel Haot On How To Create Change

In this week’s episode of Generation Flux, we sit down with Rachel Haot , chief digital officer and deputy secretary of technology for the state of New York who talks about her lifelong quest to use government to democratize technology and give everyone a voice (and why her son’s middle name is Mars).

Government and the tech sector have seemed more and more at odds, as the “move fast and break things” mantra of Silicon Valley comes up against government regulation. But Haot says that’s there’s more in common that there seems. “People who work in government and people who work in technology, from an ambition standpoint, are not that different,” she says. “They want to change the world, they want to make an impact. They want to do it at scale.”

And how do you change the world? Haot says it’s simple (though not easy): “You have to have big ideas, and you have to lay out plans to achieve them, and you have to follow through, you have to execute. And I think that’s more possible than ever before today.”