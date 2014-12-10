The Most Infamous Graffiti Artists Of 1970s New York City

In 2014, New York City’s subway cars look mostly homogenous, with exteriors of blank steel and interiors decorated with the smiling faces of Venmo Lucas and Dr. Zizmor . But in the late 1970s, when the city was bankrupt and crime-ridden, subway cars were chaotic canvases for graffiti artists. With the constant threat of police raids or paint theft by rival crews, artists worked in conditions that resembled a war zone more than a studio.





Training Days: The Subway Artists Then and Now, a new book by Henry Chalfant and Sacha Jenkins, presents the first-person accounts of 12 infamous graffiti writers of the 1970s. Going by their easily taggable code names–Bil Rock, Breezer, Daze, Jon One, Kel, KR, Lady Pink, Sak, Sharp, Skeme, Spin, and Team–these artists told their stories to Jenkins, a journalist and former graffiti writer. Illustrating their accounts are photographer Henry Chalfant’s panoramic images of painted trains, which he made by taking overlapping shots along a train’s length. “There’s a story to go with every painting,” Chalfant writes in the book. Between 1977 and 1984, Chalfant took trips every weekend to the elevated stations on the 2 and 5 train lines in the Bronx, eventually gaining the trust of graffiti writer crews and accumulating more than 800 photographs of subway art.

Graffiti culture thrived in the city before the era of ubiquitous video surveillance and digital escapism. Writes Jenkins in “Of Kings and Blue-Collar Writers,” the book’s introductory essay:

Back when New York didn’t have much, the kids had to figure out what to do with themselves. This was before video games, before that black hole we call the World Wide Web emerged. The kids who ran through the cool fire hydrant blasts that sprayed temporary relief in the tar-boiling summers were adventurers, explorers, archaeologists, Picassos, and to a certain extent—ahem, cough cough–vandals. What do bored big-city kids do when they’re looking for swashbuckling adventures inside a concrete jungle? They write their names inside subway trains and, eventually, on the exteriors of said trains.

At its loudest, graffiti writing offers a window into how lettering uses shape, line, and color to communicate. These artists, called “kings,” created a kind of typographic language of the streets. As Jenkins puts it:

That arrow, that #1 with the curly flourish that makes the digit look like a capital “L” in script, that smooth halo that lives above a signature and protects it, that drippy star that resides to the left and right of a signature: these are accoutrements that scream, ‘I am here. You can’t ignore me. I am different. I stand out. I am the best. Battle me and you will be defeated. Test me at your own risk.’

Tags turned into guerrilla logos of sorts, “as familiar as the Colgate and Afro Sheen advertisements often seen hugging the side of a crosstown bus,” Jenkins writes. “Their ‘brands’ would become household names, while the expression itself would evolve, growing from stylized signatures to full-blown Technicolor dreamscapes.” They worked in ad hoc mediums, like markers made from “your mother’s deodorant and the eraser from your math class.”

Here, the work of five 1970s New York City’s “kings” and snippets of their stories, from the time Jean-Michel Basquiat tagged a train yard while high on peyote to Lady Pink’s tales of stealing paint and sneaking out bedroom windows in Queens.