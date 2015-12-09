What Not To Do At Your Company’s Holiday Party

We’re entering peak office holiday party season. So in order to show you how not to behave at this year’s big bash, we gathered some of New York’s best comedians and set them loose in the wild of our own offices. The takeaway: Enjoy yourself–but for your sake and for the sake of your HR department, don’t enjoy yourself that much. Because time is only a flat circle when you’ve had too much to drink.
Written & directed:
Scott Mebus
Performers:
Shaun Diston
Johnathan Fernandez
Katie Hartman
Dan Hodapp
Akilah Hughes
Michelle Markowitz
Shoshana Roberts
David Ross
Keisha Zollar