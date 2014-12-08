Uber, But For Dinner

Uber has already delivered kittens, puppies, ice cream, and flu shots, though all those were clearly just PR stunts from a company that has yet to master its public image. Now it’s delivering something that might actually turn into a new revenue source: food. The car service had announced the creation of UberFresh for lunch in August, and today it announced an expansion into dinner.

UberFresh–joining the fresh-loving likes of AmazonFresh and FreshDirect–utilizes Uber’s fleet of cars in Los Angeles to provide door-to-door delivery service from some of the city’s finest restaurants. It’s serving the Westside and Beverly Hills out to Hollywood, and “will continue to expand to other neighborhoods soon,” according to a post on the Uber blog.

The function is straightforward: Customers can open the Uber app, select the UberFresh option, set the delivery location, peruse the menu options, order, and have it at the door in 10 minutes. There will be new restaurants and menu offerings posted each week per neighborhood on the Uber blog. Current participating eateries include STK, The Counter, and Fundamental L.A.

Right now the participating restaurants and dishes are limited, but as popularity increases, likely so will the choices. The service is currently available 5:30-8 p.m. in select locations.