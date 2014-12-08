Bill Gates Turns Himself Into A Lego Character To Announce His Favorite Books Of 2014

Each December, our eyeballs glaze over amid the onslaught of annual “best-of” listicles coming at us from every corner of the Internet. The best Vines ! The silliest texts ! The most inspiring life advice uttered by Taylor Swift !

Luckily, Bill Gates likes to up the ante with his year-end roundups. On the YouTube channel for his blog Gates Notes, Gates has a penchant for suggesting his must-reads in an entertaining fashion.

He’s used animation:

He’s tapped some of his powerful pals like Warren Buffet:

And now, he’s outdone himself with this charming stop-motion clip using Legos. Somehow, watching Lego Bill Gates deliver picks for the year turns a bunch of business-book recommendations into something a little bit magical.