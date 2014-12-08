Bill Gates Turns Himself Into A Lego Character To Announce His Favorite Books Of 2014

Each December, our eyeballs glaze over amid the onslaught of annual “best-of” listicles coming at us from every corner of the Internet. The best Vines! The silliest texts! The most inspiring life advice uttered by Taylor Swift!
Luckily, Bill Gates likes to up the ante with his year-end roundups. On the YouTube channel for his blog Gates Notes, Gates has a penchant for suggesting his must-reads in an entertaining fashion.
He’s used animation:
He’s tapped some of his powerful pals like Warren Buffet:
And now, he’s outdone himself with this charming stop-motion clip using Legos. Somehow, watching Lego Bill Gates deliver picks for the year turns a bunch of business-book recommendations into something a little bit magical.