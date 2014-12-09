These Are YouTube’s Top Ads And Videos Of 2014

For the longest time, one prevailing theory has been that the internet and online video have chopped our attention spans down so that all we can stomach in one sitting is a listicle and about 30 seconds of kittens wrestling. But a quick look at 2014’s most popular advertising on YouTube–see the slideshow above–shows that consumers are actually willing to linger for much longer than 30 seconds if the quality of the content is good enough.

In fact, YouTube’s Top 10 ads of 2014 averaged three minutes each. The top spot, Nike’s instant World Cup classic “Winner Stays,” which notched 98.4 million views, is also one of the longest at 4:12. According to YouTube, the top 10 ads were 47% longer this year than in 2013, and when it launched the YouTube Ads Leaderboard in 2012, the top 10 ads earned 200 million views, compared to this year’s list which earned 425 million.

Speaking of the World Cup, this year was also featured major sports events like the Olympics and, as always, the Super Bowl. YouTube found that brands are increasingly using its platform to reach fans before and after the games, thanks in large part to the top Super Bowl and World Cup ads clocking in more than 14 million hours of watch time, with 75% of it happening before or after the events themselves.

Another trend YouTube identified was the number of brands collaborating with YouTube creators to develop original content. Since there were so many to recognized, it broke out the top YouTuber/brand collaboration videos for 2014. Buzzfeed, Ze Frank and Purina’s amazing “Dear Kitten” led the pack, followed by Dude Perfect and Pringles “Ping Pong Trick Shot,” Damien Walters’ “Human Loop the Loop” for Pepsi Max, The Slow Mo Guys and GE’s “Super Hydrophobic Surface,” and Dude Perfect’s “Gillette Stadium Trick Shots.”

Brands also did well overall, with Nike’s “Winner Stays,” Devil’s Due “Devil Baby Attack”, and Bud’s “Puppy Love,” all making YouTube’s Top 10 overall videos of 2014. See below for the list of the overall top videos of 2014.