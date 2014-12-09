advertisement
How Men Can Be Part Of The Workplace Gender Equality Conversation (Without Mansplaining)

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

Fast Company‘s Noah Robischon and Kate Davis tackle one of the diciest workplace conversations a man and a woman can have: gender equality. Watch the video above to see how you, too, can avoid mansplaining. And for more info on this important issue, check out our recent live chat here.

