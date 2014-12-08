NASA Released Decades Worth Of Space Sounds On SoundCloud

Despite its challenges, and the end of its shuttle program, NASA is in many ways, more relevant today than it’s been in decades. Movies about astronauts from Gravity to Interstellar portray the long-struggling agency in a positive light, and the launch of the new Orion spacecraft–which allows the American agency to send its own astronauts into space, as opposed to utilizing Russian craft–is a major development in the U.S. space program. (Even if the Guardian did attempt to harsh America’s mellow by describing the launch in a headline as “a last-ditch effort by a fading empire that will never strike back.”)