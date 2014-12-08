Watch A Bomb Expert, Neurosurgeon, And Firefighter Pay Tribute To The Brave People Of Advertising

You’d think between the melodrama of Mad Men and all the billions of dollars spent on it every year that our culture might take advertising a bit more seriously.

But in this new call for entries campaign for the ad industry’s 2015 Andy Awards, agency Wieden+Kennedy found some people in other professions to pay tribute to the brave folks of advertising. A Hurt Locker-style bomb demo expert, a neurosurgeon and a firefighter all tip their hats to the level of skill, commitment, and, yes, courage it takes to do something like coming up with a groundbreaking social media campaign in a week.





They’re funny, well-written and acted and have the perfect amount of self-awareness to impress. And you can test your own bravery at the ANDYs site. Some might question the choice of using a bomb demo expert while the country has fresh, and constantly renewed war wounds. (Could the same point be made with a swordfisherman or ice road trucker type job? Hard to say.) Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.