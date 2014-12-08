Today in Tabs: Goss Falls Flat on a Rolling Stone

While I was traversing New York covering the Eric Garner protests, I ran into Adrian Chen near the West Side Highway. He mentioned that he’d recently been in Ferguson and was a little nervous about how the thing he was writing would turn out.

That piece was quietly published last night in New York Magazine—it’s a long, beautifully reported look at how livestreaming is changing the nature of protest.

Livestreaming isn’t just popular: It also lies smack in the middle of the contradictions that accompany a highly politicized spectacle like Ferguson in the age of social media. It’s protest as reality show, or maybe reality show as protest. It offers hours of unvarnished footage that seems more authentic than cable news, but livestreamers tend to be so closely linked to the movements they cover that they become protagonists in the story they tell. And to some of the livestreamers’ dismay, their success at raising the profile of their issue attracts the very forces of Establishment media (with its attendant narrative-shaping and soundbite-seeking) whom they believe it’s their mission to counteract.

The way we tell stories—to ourselves, to the world—is never objective. Everything is a matter of perspective. As we marched down the streets of the city, that was hard to forget.