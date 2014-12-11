When Is Flu Season? How Twitter Beats Google To The Answer

If you’re kvetching online about being sick or subtweeting your sneezing co-worker, public health researchers would love for you to keep at it. You’re feeding a faster, better system for predicting flu outbreaks.

It used to be that Google’s search trends were the best public tool for flu monitoring, but epidemiologists are increasingly looking to Twitter and other social media for better results. A team at San Diego State University collected 160,000 tweets from 11 cities that contained the word “flu” and published a study in November showing that Twitter is becoming a more accurate surveillance tool for tracking the flu.

Mark Dredze

Other researchers are using Twitter in an attempt to reinvent flu forecasting. Mark Dredze, an assistant research professor of computer science at Johns Hopkins University, and his colleagues have used an algorithm to process 10 million tweets a day and examine the content of flu-related tweets. Dredze says this approach is more accurate than simply using search queries–a la Google Flu Trends has–to predict the spread of the flu.

With the CDC already warning that this year’s flu season could be severe, researchers say developing better forecasting methods is critical to preparing for the flu–and other public health epidemics.

The CDC still does routine surveillance of flu activity the old-fashioned way, with local health departments, public laboratories, health care providers and emergency rooms tracking the flu virus. But Matthew Biggerstaff, an epidemiologist at the CDC, says there’s often a nearly two-week time lag with reporting flu data from all these partners. Twitter and other platforms help accelerate this process.

“People who are tweeting about flu may have not yet sought care, so this allows us to get a snapshot of what’s happening among the entire population,” Biggerstaff says.

Dredze says though the U.S. has a very robust system in place for flu surveillance, there’s a lot more that can be done with forecasting to reduce the virus’s spread.