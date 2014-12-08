Apple Employee Gets Prison, Fine For Kickback Scheme

Paul S. Devine, who was global supply manager at Apple from 2005 until his arrest in 2010 on counts of wire fraud, money laundering, and conspiracy, has been sentenced to one year in prison and fined $4.5 million for leaking Apple secrets to various third-party accessory manufacturers in exchange for kickbacks. The sentencing occurred in San Jose federal court.

Devine faced a possible 20-year sentence for the wire fraud and money laundering counts. He is alleged to have received roughly $1 million dollars from the graft.

Devine originally pleaded guilty over three years ago. The U.S. Attorney’s office declined to explain the delay in sentencing.

