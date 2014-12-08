If You Want To Stay Grumpy, Don’t Watch This Guy Dressed As A Watermelon Singing About Watermelons In the English Countryside

Maybe there aren’t enough songs dedicated to a specific fruit. British artist Tom Rosenthal seems hell-bent on changing that with his delightfully random song and video “Watermelon.”





The lyrics are simple, yet mesmerizing. “It’s watermelon time, I said boom boom boom boom boom boom boom. It’s watermelon time, I said boom boom boom boom boom boom boom. It’s watermelon time, I said boom boom boom boom boom boom boom. It’s watermelon time, I said boom boom boom boom boom boom boom. It’s a fruit based love.”





Directed and produced by Rosenthal, Sidd Khajuria, and Ben Elwyn, the video shows him dancing and prancing around the English countryside dressed as–you guessed it–a watermelon. It may not top the charts, but it joins Presidents of the United States of America’s “Peaches” in the pantheon of fruit-inspired tunes that get stuck in your head for days and days and days . . .

[h/t: It’s Nice That]