See The Most Instagrammed Places In The World

With the rise of visual-oriented social media, people have begun to think of scenery in terms of sharability. Some places inevitably become more shared than others, and Instagram likes to keep track of the locations most likely to turn up in the feeds of the world.

Every year, the photo-hosting juggernaut compiles its list of the most Instagrammed places in the world, and every year Disney is well represented. Rather than the most beautiful places on Earth, the most ‘grammed locations are the ones where the most people with cameras congregate, like Dodger Stadium, Gorky Park, and The Louvre. Of course, no city seems to have more camera-clutchers per square inch than New York, which is probably why it’s represented three times on the list for the second year in a row.

