Twitter Cofounder Ev Williams Sets His Sights On “World-Positive” Startups

Twitter cofounder Ev Williams knows a thing or two about a successful startup, and he’s decided to use his powers for good by helping fund social-conscious companies with the launch of Obvious Ventures.

Williams, along with entrepreneurs and investors James Joaquin and Vishal Vasishth, are in the process of raising their inaugural funding. But they’ve already invested in 11 companies, nine of which they’ve publicly announced, all focused on efforts that Williams identified in a post on Medium as “world positive.”

Some of the first few companies backed by Obvious Ventures are Beyond Meat, a plant-based protein startup, Breezeworks, a mobile service professionals software maker, architecture startup Flux, mobile transportation startup Loup, biomimetic computing company Magic Leap, plant-based cheese company Miyoko’s Kitchen, nutritional supplement company Olly, hourly work marketplace Workpop, and small-business payroll solution ZenPayroll.

These companies are all over the map, but tied together by a few major themes, according to the firm: “sustainable systems,” “people power,” and “healthy living.”

The three founders have already funneled their own money into the initial funding, and are also looking to outside investors to drive VC for social good. Joaquin and Vasishth will handle the day-to-day operations, while Williams mans the helm at Medium.