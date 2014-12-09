See Santa In “Fatman Begins” And Other Seasonally Adjusted Blockbusters

If Santa Claus was real (sorry little children), he wouldn’t exactly be an A-list celebrity. When you lack the abs of Tatum or the chiseled chin of Clooney, you don’t exactly get preference on the red carpet…even if your outfit kind of resembles the red carpet.

But don’t feel too sorry for the jolly old man. To celebrate Christmas travel, Expedia Denmark asked Italian artist Alessandro Minoggi to give Santa Clause a little of that Hollywood flair. The result is a series of movie posters featuring St. Nick in Oscar-worthy roles. There’s The Godfather Christmas, with Rudolf taking the place of Don Corleone’s cat, Fatman Begins, and Die Ho-Ho Hard. In Snow Fight Club, Santa looks surprisingly badass (though poor Rudolf, post fight, doesn’t fare as well). Claus (a.k.a Jaws) and Legally Bearded (Rudolf plays Reese Witherspoon’s lap dog) are both pretty clever. Still, the poster series never fully escapes the realm of kitsch. You could easily imagine a Kung-Fu Santa ornament on your neighbor’s lawn.



