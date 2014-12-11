Yes, They Know It’s Christmas: Charities Get Creative To Get People Giving

Christmas may be a time for giving, but charities, and the creative agencies they work with, are having to work harder than ever to give British consumers a reason to support them–this year as a Church of England-funded all-party report published on December 8 warned of rapidly rising food hunger in the U.K. driven by squeezed incomes, benefit delays and soaring utilities bills.
In the gallery above, a a look at ten of this year’s top Christmas charity campaigns, revealing the diverse array of creative tactics now being employed.