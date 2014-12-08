Another Sony Hack: PlayStation Store Taken Offline

On Sunday, Sony’s PlayStation online store was taken down for more than two hours because of a cyber attack, according to Reuters .

Users were met with this image when attempting to access the store (via CNet).

The PlayStation Store sells games, movies, TV shows, and apps to be used on PlayStation console. There is no word yet from Sony if any personal data, such as credit card information, was taken in the attack.

Sony made a short statement on the official PlayStation Twitter account.

The attack came a day after the conclusion of The PlayStation Experience, a two-day event where Sony announced its latest slate of video games and celebrated the 20th anniversary of the console.