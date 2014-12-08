Another Sony Hack: PlayStation Store Taken Offline

On Sunday, Sony’s PlayStation online store was taken down for more than two hours because of a cyber attack, according to Reuters.
Users were met with this image when attempting to access the store (via CNet).
The PlayStation Store sells games, movies, TV shows, and apps to be used on PlayStation console. There is no word yet from Sony if any personal data, such as credit card information, was taken in the attack.
Sony made a short statement on the official PlayStation Twitter account.
The attack came a day after the conclusion of The PlayStation Experience, a two-day event where Sony announced its latest slate of video games and celebrated the 20th anniversary of the console.
The PlayStation Store was offline from 6:52 p.m. to 9:18 p.m. ET on Sunday.
A group called “Lizard Squad” appeared to claim responsibility for the hack in a tweet.
This hack is the latest technological headache for Sony. Sony Pictures is still dealing with a large attack that revealed personal employee information, including home addresses and social security numbers, and leaked unreleased movies to torrent sites. North Korea, an early suspect in the attack, has finally denied involvement. However, a North Korean government spokesman did not condemn the attacks and was quoted by the country’s Central News Agency saying that the attack “might be a righteous deed of the supporters and sympathizers with” North Korea in its fight to “put an end to U.S. imperialism.”
On Sunday, North Korea made veiled threats about more attacks, claiming the country had many supporters and “champions of peace” who might carry out a “righteous reaction.”