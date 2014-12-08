Who Needs A Fireplace? Yule Logs Get An Update For The 21st Century

20,000 Logs Under the Sea Daniel Savage

Designer Daniel Savage‘s website Yule Log 2.0 sets out to bring the yule log “back and into the digital age.” With San Francisco creative studio Oddfellows and New York agency Wondersauce, for the second year in a row, Savage curated a few dozen short films made by artists and designers with a modern interpretation of the yule log. These creative videos reimagine the yule log as everything from shimmering glitch art to 1920s-style black and white cartoon homage. It’s an incredibly clever collection: In one film, fire is represented by an orange fish floating above an underwater log. And there are options for all sensibilities. Two bums roasting a rat over a garbage can may not evoke the holiday spirit for you, but we’re sure it made someone very happy.