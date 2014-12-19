EDM/Orchestral Mashup “Electronic Opus” Is BT’s Cure For Modern Music’s Monotony

How do you take a synthesizer and cello, completely different instruments, and get them to co-inhabit the same sonic space? Can analog and digital both effectively transcend one another until they’re flowing interchangeably? These are just a few of the questions multi-platinum recording artist and self proclaimed technologist, BT is trying to provide answers to with his Electronic Opus .

BT Photo: courtesy of BT

“Honestly, it can get really boring playing electronic music in a club environment,” says BT describing his desire to continually try something new. So paired with an orchestra in Miami on March 29th 2015, BT will finally bring his EDM (electronic dance music) songs to life in a new way he’s mostly just imagined up until now–melding his most popular songs with the warmth and emotional heft of a real live symphony in one performance and album.

“I’ve proposed this idea for years to record executives, club promoters, and festival promoters, and quite literally had people laugh in my face and say ‘people who like dance music will never like orchestral music and vice versa,'” BT says. “And I passionately believe they’re wrong.”

From the genesis of the modern crowdfunding movement, BT has had the idea that direct fan support might be the way to finally bring this type of musical experience to life. And so he set, and has now met, a goal of $200,000 to cover all the costs–all of which are itemized on the project’s Kickstarter page. A lofty sum, but one he says is necessary to work with a full symphony orchestra and put on the kind of performance he’s seeking. The project has managed six $10,000 backers, a record in the music category.

“My fans have been so incredibly charitable in donating and believing in what we set out to do that it excites me in a way that’s hard to articulate,” BT explains. “People have quite literally put their money where their mouth is. I mean, you can put out a record and people will say how much they love a song, but this is people saying they love this concept as want to see it happen as much as I do.”

Adrienne Arsht Center for the performing arts

To fully get the project off the ground, BT collaborated with video game sound designer, Tommy Tallarico and the entertainment company, Tanz Group. Both bring experience of crafting one-of-a-kind performances into reality. As you might imagine, transforming music and having it performed by hundreds of musicians live in front of thousands of people is a huge undertaking. Tallarico is one of the creators of Video Games Live–a concert series that performs game scores live with an orchestra.