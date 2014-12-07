Wu-Tang Clan Uses NY, Ferguson Protest Footage In New Video For “A Better Tomorrow”

To make the new video for “A Better Tomorrow,” a track that deals with issues of inequality and injustice, Wu-Tang Clan tapped into the outpouring of grief, incredulity, and anger in cities across America in the wake of Grand Jury decisions in the deaths of Michael Brown and Eric Garner at the hands of the police.

The video, for the title track on Wu-Tang Clan’s newly released album, is composed of footage from the ongoing protests in New York and Ferguson, Missouri, some of it only a few days old at the time of the video’s release. Visuals and audio from the protests are interspersed with footage of President Obama speaking at the 2014 White House Tribal Nations Conference last week. In his speech, the president addressed the events in Ferguson and New York and said, “right now unfortunately we are seeing too many instances where people just do not have confidence that folks are being treated fairly.” In another segment of his speech used in the video he says, “it is incumbent upon all of us as Americans, regardless of race, region, faith, that we recognize this is an American problem and not just a black problem or a brown problem or a native American problem, this is an American problem. When anybody in this country is not being treated under the law, that’s a problem.”





The video concludes with a list of people who, like Brown and Garner, were unarmed when killed by police officers over the past several years. The band notes on its YouTube page, the video was created “in the hopes of inspiring change and promoting unity throughout the world.”