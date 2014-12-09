The iOS Apps Of The Year, According To The Makers Of Our Favorite Apps

Greg Pierce of Agile Tortoise

Greg’s app we love: Drafts 4

The app Greg wishes he’d thought of: Transmit

Why?

“Transmit was the first app to showcase the possibilities of iOS 8’s new document picker extensions to provide an incredible amount of utility from an app you might never directly launch. Not everyone needs to upload and download files from FTP, S3, and WebDAV servers–but for those that do, iOS was not a happy place to be prior to Transmit. Transmit nailed the experience, integrating into iOS 8’s share sheets and new document pickers.

I’ve worked hard to improve interoperability of iOS apps in my own apps, and it was great to install Transmit and find that just installing another app made my app better and more useful without me having to write a line of code.”