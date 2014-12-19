Uncle Sam Wants You…To Crowdsource Science

It’s not just for the private sector anymore: Government scientists are embracing crowdsourcing. At a White House-sponsored workshop in late November, representatives from more than 20 different federal agencies gathered to figure out how to integrate crowdsourcing and citizen scientists into various government efforts. The workshop is part of a bigger effort with a lofty goal: Building a set of best practices for the thousands of citizens who are helping federal agencies gather data, from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to NASA.

“Crowdsourcing produces accurate results quickly,” NASA’s Lea Shanley told Co.Labs. “The level of enthusiasm for crowdsourcing in different agencies is high, and we’re working on a tool kit that shows people how to do this in the federal government.” Jay Benforado of the Environmental Protection Agency, who also took part in the workshop, added that “we’ve been working in agencies and across agencies on citizen science and crowdsourcing.”





Officials in the White House are searching for the best possible set of standards for working with the general public on scientific research. It’s not just a question of good citizenship and area experts who would get a kick out of collaborating on government initiatives: In an era where science agencies can never be sure of funding, working with citizen scientists means added reassurance that projects won’t be delayed or researchers will suddenly be defunded.

Ironically, the roadblocks to government crowdsourcing include factors that crowdsourcing is intended to avoid, like limited budgets and heavy bureaucracy.

Perhaps the best known federal government crowdsourcing project is Nature’s Notebook, a collaboration between the U.S. Geological Survey and the National Park Service which asks ordinary citizens to take notes on plant and animal species during different times of year. These notes are then cleansed and collated into a massive database on animal and plant phenology that’s used for decision-making by national and local governments. The bulk of the observations, recorded through smartphone apps, are made by ordinary people who spend a lot of time outdoors.

The Nature’s Notebook app

Shanley pointed out Old Weather as another interesting example of government crowdsourcing. The game, created by a set of partners including the National Archives, has players transcribe logs from 19th-century ships in exchange for points. The logs are then used to help improve historical data for contemporary climate model projections.