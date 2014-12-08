Watch: 30 Years Of Great Design From The Criterion Collection In Under 2 Minutes

When it comes to home video, no one pays more attention to minute details than The Criterion Collection, an American video-distribution company that specializes in preserving and distributing important classic and contermporary films. The Criterion Collection is known for incredibly imaginative box art for films ranging from Rashomon to Rushmore.

To celebrate the release of its new book, Criterion Designs, which collects the company’s best examples of design since 1984, the Criterion Collection put together this brilliant short video. Edited together by Kogonada, it’s not just a rapid-fire rundown of some of the most important cinematic moments of the 20th and 21st centuries, but presents some of the Criterion Collection’s greatest design work from the last 30 years in a completely new light.

If this video piques your interest, you can purchase the complete Criterion Designs volume here. At this point, there’s little reason to buy most movies on disc anymore, unless you’re buying Criterion. But great design is a big part of why this seemingly niche art house is still thriving in the streaming age