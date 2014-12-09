5 Ways To Make Your Workspace Work For You

If you’re like many office workers, you move into whatever cubicle or workspace you’re provided, perhaps prop up a family photo, and get to work.

But productivity expert Carson Tate, author of Work Simply says investing in your work environment can pay huge dividends in increased productivity and happiness. “If the space you work in isn’t set up to optimize work flow, you’re going to end up expending a lot more time and energy to get that work done,” says Tate.

Worse, if your workspace is boring and unfulfilling on a spiritual or emotional level, it can quickly drain your energy and cause you to feel uninspired. Optimizing your workspace requires two components, according to Tate: It must be both functional for the job and emotionally fulfilling. Here are five things to consider to bring both components to your workspace:

Tate says knowing your productivity style can help you find the right organizational tools that work for you. Individuals who are more analytical, structured, and organized tend to excel in environments that have clean, simple lines and are virtually free of visual clutter. One or two family photos are all that are needed for these individuals to feel inspired by their work environment. Organizational tools and sleek, streamlined furniture that emphasize function over aesthetics make them most productive.

Investing in your work environment can pay huge dividends in increased productivity and happiness.

Creative individuals, on the other hand, tend to excel in colorful environments that are adorned with plenty of artwork, personal memorabilia, and casual furniture that is more aesthetically pleasing than functional. They prefer spaces that are designed to appeal to all five senses. They often have music playing in the background, a scented candle, and fun pieces such as a bright green stapler or fluorescent memo pads to keep them inspired all day long.

Your ideal workspace design will highly depend on the type of work that you do. Tate advises assessing your core accountabilities before making any changes to your workspace.

In my line of work, the core elements of my job involve talking on the phone, typing on my laptop, and doing research. Tate recommends a space that provides plenty of storage for idea books, magazines, and newspaper clippings, a phone that is accessible and located next to my laptop, and an ergonomic chair that allows me to sit and type for hours on end.