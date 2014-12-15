A Creative Roadtrip Across The Country, With Urban Interventions At Each Stop

When designer Bland Hoke moved from New York City to Wyoming, he decided to make the road trip a little more interesting than usual. Instead of just driving straight there, he took two weeks to stop in cities along the way, creating new urban interventions at each stop.

“I was trying to think of a more creative way to travel across the country,” Hoke says. He rounded up two friends: the anonymous artist behind the brilliant Rotten Apple urban hacking project, and filmmaker William Novak.

“We looked for groups who are working on ways to improve urban environments, and decided to try to work with them on really short creative projects,” Hoke explains. “We reached out to people in different cities and tried to more or less chart a line that went from New York to Wyoming.”

Along the way, they made short films documenting what happened in each city.

In New York, the designers held an urban hacking workshop, showing a group of aspiring hacktivists at Learn Do Share how to turn bike racks into makeshift chairs and fire hydrants into streetside chess games.

In Detroit, the first stop after leaving New York, the designers met up with Sit on It Detroit, a grassroots group that makes bus stop benches with built-in tiny libraries. “We helped them come up with a new bench,” Hoke says. “They told us they started with nothing, no design background, just high school shop class. We helped push the project a little bit further.”

At a Superfund site now under remediation in Chicago, the travelers helped make a community posting board out of discarded scraps with a group called Cooperation Operation.