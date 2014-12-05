Yo! Aaron Paul Lends Voice, Catchphrase To iOS App

Breaking Bad fans, rejoice! There’s finally a very specific way for you to show your love for that show while also greeting your friends and family in a anti-heroic fashion.

Aaron Paul, who won an Emmy for his portrayal of Jesse Pinkman on the hit AMC drama, has teamed with Maximilian & Co. to release “Yo Bitch,” a new iOS app that allows users to send messages, including the titular catchphrase, as audio recordings in Paul’s voice, to other users.

There are a host of other phrases the app can send, expressing a range of emotions from glee (“Hooray, bitch!”) to confusion (“What, bitch?”), betrayal (“Why, bitch?”) to affection (“I love you, bitch”).

Paul himself announced the news on Twitter.

The app, which is unaffiliated with AMC, is free but does offer in-app purchases and is is a fun alternative to all the airhorn apps out there.