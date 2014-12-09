How To Raise Money When VCs Aren’t An Option

When every startup success story seems to involve venture capital firms and a multimillion dollar funding round, it’s easy to believe that your startup must get VC funding to succeed. That couldn’t be further from the truth.

The overwhelming majority of startups will get shot down by VCs, and frankly, your startup might not be the right candidate anyway.

VCs typically want to make a $3 to $5 million investment at minimum, and they might not consider any company generating less than $100,000 per month in revenue. Otherwise, the due diligence process and time they will spend supporting your company just isn’t worth the return. So, between the seed stage and Series A (often called “post-seed”), most startups have a hard time finding VC funding.

Not long ago the company I cofounded landed in this exact situation. We needed post-seed funding, but we didn’t need enough capital to warrant a VC. So, we found alternatives, and we’re meeting our funding goals. As a side benefit, we’ve retained full control of our company.

You don’t need to get hamstrung by post-seed funding issues. Instead, try these three alternative funding strategies:

Early stage startups give investors pause for good reason–failure rates are extremely high, and valuations can fluctuate violently. To provide security to investors, you can offer convertible notes: short-term debt that will convert into equity, typically when you close your Series A financing.

Because the convertible note is a loan, you don’t have to worry about getting beat up on your valuation, and your investors will not receive controlling rights or a board seat (which is often the case with preferred stock and other funding instruments). Compared to preferred stock or full-blown Series A, the legal complexity and fees around issuing convertible notes are also minimal.