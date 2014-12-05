Today in Tabs: Adieu Republic

You know the first brilliant thing @gabrielsnyder is going to do at TNR is bring on the entire @RacketTeen crew.
— Nicholas Jackson (@nbj914) December 4, 2014
Established white dudes in journalism felt a disturbance in the Force yesterday afternoon, that soon erupted into a full-fledged Clone War. History’s luckiest roommate, Chris Hughes, who bought The New Republic in 2012 had apparently, in his trademark passive-aggressive style, allowed editor Frank Foer to become fired and neglected to disagree with the becoming-hired of his replacement Gabriel Snyder. Without actually saying or doing anything, Hughes somehow caused to be conveyed the fact that questionably literate former Yahoo News bro and public laptop stroker Guy Vidra is now firmly in charge. Important Journalists were quite vexed! IMPLOSION OF A WASHINGTON INSTITUTION, wrote Dylan Byers. Lloyd Grove got deeply shady in The Daily Beast, comparing the departure of most of the magazine’s staff to the Red Wedding. Former staff such as Jonathan Chait, David Grann, Cass Sunstein, and Ryan Lizza were so upset that they momentarily forgot they don’t still work there and quit again. “Cancel! Unfollow! Unfriend!” the cries of vexation echoed through the halls of extremely secure career journalism from the tip of Manhattan all the way to the lower edges of the Flatiron District. Chait eulogized the 100 year old former home of Stephen Glass, and so did Freddie deBoer, in a slightly different way. For some, however, the grief was simply too intense for words. For more on this developing story: ask literally any white man.
FACT: Gourmet never endorsed the Iraq War.
FACT: Gourmet never supported the Bell Curve
FACT: Gourmet never hired Marty Peretz.
— Lisa McIntire (@LisaMcIntire) December 5, 2014
I have never once regretted thinking “hey I wonder what Paul Ford is up to?” That remains true today, when I find that Paul has posted an update on tilde.club, written a great article on file formats for The Manual, reminded us how to be a better person, and written about kitty litter which is somehow one of the best substances to evoke Paul’s particular talents as a reporter.
“Cremains” is the second grossest portmanteau after “chillax.”
— Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) December 4, 2014
60-second interview with Reyhan “I’m not just including this to kiss up to my editor” Harmanci. “Are Tiaras the New Power Scrunchies?” wonders headline I did not read past. Tweets Found. Kapie has a distinctive talent. Black Mirror Christmas special to show us what blocking would be like irl. This Storify on chan culture and #gamergate is edifying if you have no experience of chan culture. “Fuck what you heard” is my new motto. Grendan on Dick and Hallie Bateman on the F train in the Oyster Review.
