Today in Tabs: Adieu Republic

You know the first brilliant thing @gabrielsnyder is going to do at TNR is bring on the entire @RacketTeen crew.

FACT: Gourmet never endorsed the Iraq War.

FACT: Gourmet never supported the Bell Curve

FACT: Gourmet never hired Marty Peretz. — Lisa McIntire (@LisaMcIntire) December 5, 2014

I have never once regretted thinking “hey I wonder what Paul Ford is up to?” That remains true today, when I find that Paul has posted an update on tilde.club, written a great article on file formats for The Manual, reminded us how to be a better person, and written about kitty litter which is somehow one of the best substances to evoke Paul’s particular talents as a reporter.

“Cremains” is the second grossest portmanteau after “chillax.” — Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) December 4, 2014

60-second interview with Reyhan “I’m not just including this to kiss up to my editor” Harmanci. “Are Tiaras the New Power Scrunchies?” wonders headline I did not read past. Tweets Found. Kapie has a distinctive talent. Black Mirror Christmas special to show us what blocking would be like irl. This Storify on chan culture and #gamergate is edifying if you have no experience of chan culture. “Fuck what you heard” is my new motto. Grendan on Dick and Hallie Bateman on the F train in the Oyster Review.

That callow youth has visibly grown in perspicacity these past months.

Me IRL: I was on Marketplace Morning Report this morning bantering about crappy robots.

Today in Crabs: The Greatfruits 2014 Tour Profits (Or Lack Thereof)