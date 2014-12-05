London Commuters Confront A Time Portal, Dinosaur In Pepsi Max “Unbelievable” Stunt

Unsuspecting commuters using a short cut through a tunnel at London Bridge got a shock earlier this week when confronted with, amongst other things, an augmented reality dinosaur and cyborg courtesy of Pepsi Max for the latest installment of its “Unbelievable” campaign which goes live online December 5.





Using animations projected onto a fine gauze partition stretched inside the tunnel, lighting, set dressing and perspective conspired to hide the technology behind the effects to suggest to the brand’s unwitting audience that they’d stumbled across a giant portal in the space-time continuum.





Conceived by creative agency AMV BBDO, the experience–and the responses it elicited–were recorded for an online film, ‘Time Tunnel’, now available on the Pepsi Max’s YouTube channel. Production company was HSI/Grand Visual. The Unbelievable Channel, launched in February to be updated weekly with videos of people doing unbelievable things, is part of the brand’s “Live for Now” strategy.