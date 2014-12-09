These 2015 Trends Will Impact All Businesses, According To Ford

These are some of the findings in the Looking Further with Ford 2015 trend report. “What we put in this book is what I call micro trends. You can also call them emerging trends,” says Sheryl Connelly, the futurist at Ford Motor Co. (who was featured as one of Fast Company‘s 100 Most Creative People in Business in 2013). “These are things that are going to be relevant for the next 24, 36 months, and I like to say that some of them may grow up to be big, strong megatrends someday, but only time will tell.” To determine the trends, none of which are car-specific, Connelly examined the the social, technological, economic, environmental, and political arenas, looking for patterns.

The hope is that the designers at Ford can use this general trend information to design cars that people will want to drive. “The beauty of the work that I do is that sure, it affects the product, but it can also affect IT, HR, purchasing,” Connelly points out. The insights can also be useful to those outside of Ford. “When I started doing this work 11 years ago, I could have never had a conversation like this with you,” Connelly says. “At the time, we used to think, ‘Trend work is proprietary, and it gives some inclination about what our strategic direction is, and we should never talk about it publicly.’”





But as Ford’s examination of trends evolved, the company needed to access more resources for information. “And we found that when we started reaching out to outside experts and having a dialogue with people outside of the automotive industry, our insights became much stronger, more sophisticated, more nuanced, and the more we shared, the better it became,” Connelly says, adding, “Then we started noticing that everyone was publishing these trend books.” So for the last three years, Ford has published its own tome and made it available to anyone who wants to read it.

Those of you who pore over the numerous trend books out there will notice that there is little overlap in content between the reports put out by various entities, and that’s fine with Connelly. She doesn’t believe there needs to be consensus among those looking into the future for the information to be valuable, and she enjoys analyzing Ford’s results with others who might have a different take on where things are going. “I love when people say, ‘That really resonated with me,’” she acknowledges, “but I often learn more when people say, ‘I don’t agree at all. That’s not how I see the world.’”

You can read the entire Looking Further with Ford 2015 report online. Here, Connelly highlights a few of the trends:

“All these years I’ve been doing research about what the future holds, and I wasn’t even tapping into this extraordinary resource right in front of me–my kids,” Connelly says. She and her husband are parents to a 9-year-old and an 11-year-old, both of whom are part of Generation Z. Those are the kids born (roughly) after 1993.