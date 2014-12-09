Put A Little Rem Koolhaas In Your Living Room With This Cabinet Shaped Like The CCTV Building

Plenty of architects design furniture–big names like Zaha Hadid and Daniel Libeskind –but few furniture designers embrace architecture quite so literally as Chinese designer Naihan Li does with her latest work. “I AM A MONUMENT” is a cabinet replica of Rem Koolhaas’s Office for Metropolitan Architecture’s monumental CCTV building in Beijing. The wardrobe was on display as part of Li’s Gallery ALL at Design Miami last week.





The Beijing-based Li writes that her series, which also includes other notable buildings like the U.S. Pentagon (reimagined as a bed, of all things), was inspired by “the Chinese desire for giant art installations in their homes.” The designer shrunk these icons of architecture down to a hundredth of their real size, turning them into human-scale pieces of working household furniture. “The CCTV Tower, shaped like a loop of video in endless production, has been turned into a wardrobe, where the ritual of dressing and undressing can also be said to be an endless loop,” she writes on her site. The rosewood cabinet echoes the unique angular form of the Rem Koolhaas-designed skyscraper.

It’s worth mentioning that OMA also occasionally designs furniture, but–probably for the better–none of it is quite as aesthetically in-step with the firm’s architecture as Li’s cabinet.

Pricing for the cabinet is available on request–meaning if you have to ask, it’s probably out of your range.