How To Change Your Habits With The Help Of One Clever Marketing Trick

We all have goals, whether they’re lofty plans like getting a promotion or taking on more responsibility at work or simple lifestyle changes like going to bed earlier or eating healthier–it’s how we accomplish these goals that’s not as easy to identify.

To make our ambitions a reality, we looked to a particularly clever marketing strategy last week for some inspiration. If marketers can use environmental triggers to trick us into associating one thing with the need to buy their products, why couldn’t we use the same concept to remind ourselves to accomplish our objectives, we wondered.

In our meta experiment of using this habit change to effect more habit change, we found that while creating environmental cues for changes we wanted to make was an effective hack for remembering our goals, this trick is only a piece of a much larger habit-change puzzle.

Since I’m saving up for a wedding, I kept a quarter on my desk to curb my frivolous spending. Every time I felt tempted to buy coffee or lunch, I’d look at the quarter and think, “That’s all you have to spend today, so cut it out!”

I also want to keep up healthier habits, so I made a mental note to associate my water cup with eating healthier lunches and drinking plenty of water throughout the day. I kept my running shoes in front of my bedroom door to remind myself to work out each morning, and Co.Exist senior editor Ariel Schwartz similarly left her exercise gear where she couldn’t miss it to get back into the habit of running every day.

To atone for her “luxurious food binge” over Thanksgiving, production director Carly Migliori decided to cut back on her junk food intake. As a reminder for this goal, Migliori associated the office’s “rainbow table”–a multicolored meeting table notorious at Fast Company for its bounty of communal treats–with not snacking. She also has a photo of Idris Elba at her desk, and every time she wanted to have a snack, she says she looked at him. “Idris Elba is clearly not chowing down on Rice Krispies treats,” she explains.