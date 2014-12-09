4 Time Traps All Entrepreneurs Face And How To Avoid Them

Starting a business is a huge undertaking, and there are so many tasks that need attention. But while entrepreneurs are often passionate and willing to work long hours, as a founder it’s vital that you spend your time working “on the business” and not just “in the business.”

Here are four inefficient work practices you can alleviate or eliminate to get back to the important stuff:

When you’re faced with 100 or more things to do each day, it can be difficult to separate the forest from the trees, but prioritization of company and individual goals is critical to success. Choose four to five company and individual goals each quarter and make sure they are SMART goals (specific, measurable, actionable, realistic, and time specific). As circumstances change, your goals and metrics will need to be revised accordingly.

I recommend using Verne Harnish’s One-Page Strategic Plan outlined in his book Mastering the Rockefeller Habits to help identify the key long-term targets, as well as quarterly objectives for your company. Once these are set, each individual can set his or her priorities in support of the company objectives. These are set as priorities, or “rocks,” that the employee will be accountable for until they are achieved.

Get together as a team each quarter to review progress, update the goals for the ensuing 90 days, and reassess whether the longer-term targets are still appropriate.

Depending on the number of employees in your company, team members may each wear several hats. That’s normal in an early-stage company, when you are trying to make operating capital last as long as possible. But don’t let this prevent you from establishing clear lines of responsibility.

Once roles have been established and responsibilities assigned, team members need to constantly report on their progress and be held accountable for achieving results.