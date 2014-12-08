The Authentic Person’s Guide To Self-Branding

If you use the Internet, you have a brand. Whether you like it or not, people are Googling you and their impression of you is shaped by the content they find: your LinkedIn profile, your Facebook page, your public tweets, that random op-ed you wrote for your college paper. And yet many people are uncomfortable with the idea of cultivating a personal brand.

“When people think of self-branding, they immediately think of people in the entertainment industry who are in the business of shameless self-promotion,” says Selena Soo, founder of S2 Groupe, a personal branding consultancy. “Celebrities can come across as arrogant, egotistical, or flamboyant, and people don’t want to be like that.”

But Soo insists that managing your public persona won’t make an over-the-top Donald Trump or Kim Kardashian out of you. “Your brand is simply how people perceive you,” she says. “People don’t know anything about you besides what you tell them in conversation, what others say about you, or the content you produce online. And since you have some control over how you will be perceived, it makes sense to devote some time to being strategic about it.”

Soo argues that self-branding is not just about you, but also about the people you are trying to help through your work. “Building your brand and expanding your reach can help you make a difference in the world,” says Soo. “Think about Mother Teresa or Gandhi: These are people with very clear brands. They are known for their work and their message. But these were people who were not out to promote themselves but to serve others.”

Soo has noticed that women in particular tend to struggle with not wanting to come off as too pushy when crafting their personal brand and getting others to notice it. This is consistent with studies that show that women are not very good negotiating on their own behalf, especially when it comes to asking for raises or promotions. However, when women negotiate on behalf of their company or other people, they tend to be more effective than their male counterparts. Soo says the same dynamic is at work with self-branding: Women who realize their brands can spread a positive message or draw attention to unrepresented causes suddenly get more excited about communicating their brand to the world.

So how do you begin to build your brand? “The idea of a brand can feel very abstract and overwhelming,” says Soo. “But there are several simple steps you can take to walk through this process.”

The first step is to think carefully about your core message. “Think about what you want to be known for or the problem that you are passionate about solving in the world,” Soo says. She says we can learn from the big ideas of powerful corporate brands, like Apple’s “Think Different,” which speaks to a passion for innovation or Nike’s “Just Do It,” which encourages people to take action. It’s worth spending an afternoon brainstorming about what makes you tick and what you are trying to achieve with your career. While you don’t need to translate this idea into a pithy motto, it’s good to have a shorthand version of what you stand for.