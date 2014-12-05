Stop Working And Play With This Virtual Spirograph Instead

Programmer and musician Nathan Friend’s digital spirograph is oddly addictive. The spirograph, a familiar childhood toy, lets you make pretty, vaguely trippy designs even if you have zero artistic ability. By picking two different gauges and choosing one of their holes, you can create all kinds of weird, cool shapes. You can select from the site’s preset colors and backgrounds or choose any you like using the available gradient.
Friend’s Inspirograph is in some ways even more fun than the analog variety–there’s no way to mess it up with an accidental slip of the hand, and to erase your work, you just press a button. You can also check out a gallery of other people’s work, and upload your own. Happy Friday!