All About The Grammys, Bout The Grammys–No Emmys

Staggering the content is not just for blogs anymore. The Recording Academy is announcing the 2015 Grammy nominations today not in one televised info-dump, but rather teasing out tidbits over the course of the day, until the Best Bluegrass Album hopefuls are crawling in their skin with suspense.

One person who is already happy is Pharrell Williams, who has probably felt that way every single day for the last 18 months or so since his song “Happy” became one of the most successful things that has ever happened. Somehow that Happy-train keeps chugging along, however, as the song has just been nominated for best solo pop performance. Because of the draconian voting deadline, older hits like “Happy” and Miley Cyrus’s much-ballyhooed Bangerz are up for awards alongside more recent fare such as the inescapable Iggy Azalea hit, “Fancy” and Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off.” (Look for the remainder of Swift’s deadline-darting album, 1989, to be nominated in the 2016 Grammys.)

Retaining part of the televised element of the usual announcements, each of the nominations is being announced with videos on the Grammys Twitter account by stars like Jared Leto and Alanis Morissette. Here are the nominees we know so far.





Iggy Azalea ft. Charli XCX – “Fancy”

Sia – “Chandelier”

Sam Smith – “Stay With Me” (Darkchild Version)

Taylor Swift – “Shake It Off”

Meghan Trainor – “All About That Bass”

John Legend – “All of Me” (live version)

Sia – “Chandelier”

Sam Smith – “Stay With Me”

Taylor Swift – “Shake It Off”

Pharrell – “Happy”

Dierks Bentley – Riser

Eric Church – The Outsiders

Brandy Clark – 12 Stories

Miranda Lambert – Platinum

Lee Ann Womack – The Way I’m Livin’

Ryan Adams – Ryan Adams

The Black Keys – Turn Blue

U2 – Songs of Innocence

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers – Hypnotic Eye

Beck – Morning Phase