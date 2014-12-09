How To Be Objective When You’re Emotionally Invested

Objectivity is one of those traits we all like to think we have. After all, the best course of action in any given situation is to consider the facts and circumstances, and then arrive at the best possible decision. That’s easy, right?

Not so much. The reality is we all have biases. If they’re not managed, we then may pay in lost opportunities, money, relationships, and other ways, says Elizabeth R. Thornton, professor of management practice at Babson College in Boston.

“We commit cognitive errors all the time,” she says. “We perceive something, and in an instant, we project our mental models, our past experiences, our backgrounds, onto whatever that is–a person, situation, or event. Oftentimes, we get it wrong.”

Whenever you think you know all there is to know about a subject, it’s time to check your views in the interest of objectivity.

Thornton recalls her own business deal gone bad because she had her personal identity too tied up in a venture. Instead of objectively evaluating the signs that the venture wasn’t working out, she focused on her passion for the project and the self-worth she got from heading it up. That lack of objectivity ultimately cost her $1 million.

When she was able to get some distance and focus on the situation, she began to think about and study the concept of objectivity, which led to her forthcoming book out February 2015, The Objective Leader: How to Leverage the Power of Seeing Things As They Are.

You may not have a cool million on the line, but your lack of objectivity could be costing you in other ways. Bust your biases and get a clearer view by tackling these important steps.

If you think you’re truly objective, you’re wrong. People are naturally biased, says leadership consultant Brandon Smith, whose professional moniker, “The Workplace Therapist,” reflects his expertise in clinical counseling. Once you realize that you’re inherently not objective, you can take steps to make yourself better at getting close to it, he says.