This Little Girl Dancing On A Subway Platform Will Melt Your Cold, Cold Heart

New York bluegrass band Coyote & Crow surely didn’t expect an impromptu hoedown while playing a cover of Grateful Dead’s “Me and My Uncle” at the Bedford Avenue stop in Brooklyn–let alone one led by a little girl in a pink coat.





Even the most steely commuters can’t resist joining in on her buoyant grooving. If a tooth-achingly sweet little girl with rhythm to spare doesn’t make you smile or even grin just a tiny bit, you’re a lost cause. For those who haven’t misplaced their souls, enjoy this display of unbridled joy and a glimpse of New York City at its very best.