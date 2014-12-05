Sony Hackers Allegedly Possess Celebrity Social Security Numbers

The fallout of the hack on Sony Pictures Entertainment continues to twist and turn after North Korea finally denied any involvement in the breach, putting to rest (at least temporarily) concerns that the country had acted in retaliation for the studio making a movie about “Kim Jong-un.”

While the hackers and their motives are again a thing of mystery, more and more of the company’s internal information that’s been uncovered by the attack is seeing the light of day. From slideshows that show the company’s marketing plans for (what became) box-office flops, to internal company memos and emails that malign stars like Adam Sandler, to passwords for social media accounts that weren’t very well hidden, it’s been one embarrassing reveal after another for the struggling studio.

The Hollywood Reporter is now reporting that among the information included in the stolen documents are over 47,000 Social Security numbers and other personal data from both current and former employees–as well as celebrities like Sylvester Stallone and Judd Apatow.

The personal information, which was discovered after an examination of the files by a private Internet security firm, revealed addresses and salaries dating back as far as 2000.

The budget for the film that was believed to be at the center of the hack, The Interview, was also among the information leaked. It revealed that stars Seth Rogen and James Franco were paid $8.4 million and $6.5 million, respectively, for their roles and a line item of $250 for a prop table covered in various illicit substances (that came in under budget at $241).