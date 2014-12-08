Beyond Calorie Counting: How Fitness Trackers Are About To Get Smarter

Let’s begin with a confession: I’ve always felt unfit for fitness trackers and the apps that go with them.

If I go for a walk or a swim, I feel good enough about my accomplishment without measuring every step or stroke. If I get a burger from Carl’s Jr., I can safely assume my net calorie intake has spiked without logging the gruesome details in an app. As for sleep tracking, I’ve realized that ignorance is bliss, as it’s more demoralizing than useful to realize I should have caught some deeper Z’s.

To put it another way, my early adopter tendencies don’t extend to the fitness realm. And I’m not alone; a November 2013 survey by Nielsen found that among the 70% of people who had heard of wearable devices, only 15% actually owned one (with the majority being fitness bands or other health trackers). And even among those users, attrition is a problem.

But that could change as fitness hardware becomes more capable, and as fitness apps get smarter about the data they collect. Instead of expecting the obsession level of a born athlete–which I am certainly not–these apps are slowly figuring out how to be useful to the rest of us.

On the most basic level, fitness apps are starting to turn the data they’re collecting–in most cases, calories burned, foods consumed, and hours slept–into suggestions to help improve users’ behavior.

Jawbone’s Up3 fitness band

Jawbone’s new Up fitness trackers, for instance, include a “Smart Coach” that occasionally gives advice based on users’ behavior. If it sees that you’re taking a long time to fall asleep, it might suggest reading up on some meditation tips. That’s a simple scenario, but Smart Coach can also cross-reference different types of data, noticing how your diet affects movement levels, or how sleep patterns during the week can have ramifications on the weekend.

Smart Coach can then encourage users to tweak their behavior. In one example provided by Jawbone spokesman Jim Godfrey, Jawbone identified 40,000 users who weren’t meeting their sleep goals, and suggested that they go to bed by 10:30 that night. About a third of those users said they’d give it a shot, and on average they logged an extra 23 minutes of sleep.