At Art Basel, A Collector Just Bought This URL For $5,000

Down in Miami, celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio and Sean Combs are flocking to spend their cumulative millions on contemporary works of art, from Picasso to Keith Haring. One of those pieces snatched up at one of the many satellite fairs by an undisclosed buyer on Thursday was by an artist named Alexandra Gorczynski , which ordinarily isn’t all that surprising.

But what Gorczynski’s camp sold isn’t a painting, or a sculpture, or even what one might consider a traditional installation. It is a digital piece of multimedia hosted on a URL, smokeinmirrors.net.

Its selling price, purportedly the first of its kind at a major international art festival, is $5,000.

“After Dark,” pictured below on the right, was created and presented on the art-sharing platform NewHive. We’ve written about NewHive before–it’s essentially a collection of webpage tools designed for creatives with big imaginations to build whatever beautiful/demented thing they’d like, the only limitation being it has to fit in the browser.





Artists like Gorczynski–many of whom have made names for themselves via the Weird Internet–use NewHive’s tools to slather GIFs, videos, MIDIs, and other kinds of artfully arranged pixels all over standalone web pages, all without the prerequisite of knowing how to code. Each “hive” is a bit difficult to explain and break down with a traditional art appreciation vocabulary, and that ambiguity is kind of the point.

“After Dark” was displayed on a screen in an exhibition by Zhulong Gallery at PULSE art fair, which decided to feature the piece alongside a collection of Gorczynski’s other prints. Its purchaser is choosing to keep their identity private, for now, though I’m told it is a “well respected collector who owns a lot of important work in the contemporary art scene” who will—notably!—continue to host the piece freely in the public domain. It’s why we’re allowed to embed the work here, like so: