Why The First Meaningful Contraption To Be 3-D Printed In Space Will Be A Buckle

Now that the first functioning 3-D printer is on the International Space Station, scientists have settled on one of the first useful products to be printed: A buckle intended to keep astronauts healthy.

Designed by former flight surgeon and astronaut Yvonne Cagle, the buckle is intended to tighten a compression strap that prevents muscle loss and maintains heart strength in zero-gravity conditions–a persistent challenge for space health.

“I became very intrigued with what would happen if you could get the G [gravity] suit and actually used it to recondition the body,” Cagle says. “Until we can print humans, we have to keep the human body conditioned so it can perform its tasks while living in space for extended periods of time,” she says.

Courtesy Made in Space

In designing the buckle, Cagle and Made in Space faced an engineering challenge: how to make the device strong enough to withstand the rigors of space flight. “In order to get there you need something that is going to be a really powerful stabilizer but has a small enough footprint and is simple enough to fix or print more if you need it.”

Cagle, along with the space 3-D-printing startup Made in Space ended up with a simple design that could do something as complicated as gauge and verify the pressures that are needed to recondition the body amidst the atrophying effects of low gravity.

Designed to be placed on large muscle groups, the buckle is part of a harness and compression system that astronauts can place anywhere–a kind of muscle-preserving wearable technology, says Cagle. Sometime next year, it will be printed and assembled on the space station from three separate printed sections, each approximately 4.5 inches by one inch.

“Without the buckle, it’s just an Ace wrap that isn’t able to generate higher pressures that could protect muscles and nerves,” she says. “The buckle is really the turnkey to lock together the different embodiments and design.”