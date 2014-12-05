The Laser Light Show Goes Highbrow At Frank Gehry’s Walt Disney Concert Hall

Last month, Refik Anadol , a Turkish-born visual artist and designer, turned the inside of Frank Gehry’s sparkling Walt Disney Concert Hall into an explosion of light that responded to music.

Called Visions of America: Amériques, the site-specific video installation was developed as part of the Los Angeles Philharmonic’s in/SIGHT, a series of concerts accompanied by “jaw-dropping visuals,” in the words of the philharmonic. Anadol created the piece to accompany the orchestra presentation of French composer Edgard Varèse’s piece Amériques in early November.

Anadol’s installation was an audio-visual creation made possible with the help of an algorithm that transforms the music and the movements of conductor Esa-pekka Salonen (captured by a Microsoft Kinect) into light projections. The light serves as the artistic medium, and Gehry’s architecture becomes the canvas, with pulses and streams of light covering the interior of the music hall, at times making the wooden pipe structure of the stage and the curved ceiling look like a kind of ethereal cityscape, at other moments like the view from a spaceship at warp speed.

Think of the 3-D light show as the highbrow version of a Dark Side of the Moon laser show at the planetarium. In only the best way, of course.

[h/t: Creative Applications]