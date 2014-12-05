The Grossest Stilettos Of All Time Are Made With Human Hair

In 2014, we’ve seen footwear erupting in red and white rocket flames; pumps with bird claws for heels; and 3-D printed slippers resembling piles of swamp ooze. But these stilettos made of fleshy looking silicon gel and covered in pubey black strands of human hair just might take the cake for weirdest, grossest shoe design of the year, if not ever.
Called “Babe,” the repulsive pumps were made by Chinese artist Zhu Tian as a comment on how women’s footwear is sexualized and fetishized. Tian implanted the individual hairs by hand into the shoes’ silicon gel. She then tied them together with chains and displayed them as a sculpture. Carrie Bradshaw will need a cosmo (or four) to get over the sight of these.
[h/t: Designboom]